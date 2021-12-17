Melon Price Up 3.3% This Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Melon coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00205939 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.