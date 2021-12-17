MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,178.03 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,018.73 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,409.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,567.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 740.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

