Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 812,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,367 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 12.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $61,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.36. 470,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,761,254. The company has a market capitalization of $192.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

