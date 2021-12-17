Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Down 38.8% in November

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 295,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 175,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCMJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,384. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Merida Merger Corp. I

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

