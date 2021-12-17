Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.0% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $334.90 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.31. The firm has a market cap of $931.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

