Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $334.90 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

