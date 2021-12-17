MetaMorph Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 65.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $166,507.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 74.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00204337 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

