Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Cap Reaches $13.53 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $13.53 million and $32,392.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,454,515 coins and its circulating supply is 79,454,417 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

