Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the November 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

METX remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Friday. 68,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,309,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

