Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dec 17th, 2021

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the November 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

METX remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Friday. 68,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,309,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

