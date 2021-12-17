Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.27

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and traded as high as $51.92. Metro shares last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 2,298 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTRAF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

