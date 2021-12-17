Metronome (MET) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.77 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Metronome has a total market cap of $59.77 million and $94,592.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $4.79 or 0.00010300 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00053408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.69 or 0.08205416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,544.12 or 1.00169259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00051447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,660,921 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,727 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

