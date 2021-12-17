Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 537,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 734,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,888. The stock has a market cap of $989.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

