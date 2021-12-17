Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $91.91 and last traded at $93.50. Approximately 2,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 66,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.52.

Specifically, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

