Mettalex (MTLX) Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $1.62 million and $391,927.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

Mettalex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars.

