MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.61. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,639. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
