MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $496,142.78 and approximately $12.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00105160 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 438,857,551 coins and its circulating supply is 161,555,623 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

