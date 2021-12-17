Michael J. Loparco Sells 4,911 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $324,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,400. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.99%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

