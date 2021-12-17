Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,501 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.0% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $324.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

