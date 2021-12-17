MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $0.98. MICT shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 723,712 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.
MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. MICT had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 87.65%.
About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.
