MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $0.98. MICT shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 723,712 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. MICT had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 87.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MICT by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MICT during the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of MICT by 1,117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 590,309 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MICT by 2,290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MICT during the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

