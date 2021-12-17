Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post sales of $495.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.10 million and the highest is $508.90 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $431.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

