Mint Club (MINT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $29.89 million and $1.50 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00030952 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

