Minter Network (BIP) Reaches One Day Volume of $16,274.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and approximately $16,274.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.34 or 0.00232040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00139122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.86 or 0.08228408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00077546 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,183,755,088 coins and its circulating supply is 4,978,545,521 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.