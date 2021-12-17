Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Tops 1-Day Volume of $59,984.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $390.59 or 0.00832650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $18.57 million and $59,984.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.18 or 0.08231112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00077178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,848.01 or 0.99868774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 47,555 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

