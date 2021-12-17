Mirrored Microsoft Hits Market Cap of $17.45 Million (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $30,214.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for approximately $328.44 or 0.00696719 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00052938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.60 or 0.08231915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00076951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,043.82 or 0.99794046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 53,120 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

