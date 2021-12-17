Mitchell I. Quain Acquires 1,000 Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 1,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. AstroNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALOT. TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 23.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

