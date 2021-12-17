Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) traded down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.60. 711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIUFY)

Mitsubishi HC Capital, Inc provides finance and leasing services. The company was founded on April 12, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.