Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 650,900 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 1,024,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 650.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFF remained flat at $$20.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

