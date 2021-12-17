MixMarvel (MIX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.43 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. MixMarvel has a market cap of $98.81 million and $5.43 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00206062 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

