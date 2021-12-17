MMOCoin (MMO) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $405,784.56 and $7.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

