Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading Up 6.5%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 60,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 723,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mmtec during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mmtec during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mmtec by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mmtec by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

