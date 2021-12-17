Modefi (MOD) Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $13.55 million and $154,500.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00205799 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,106,091 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.