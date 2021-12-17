Mogul Productions 1-Day Volume Hits $3.90 Million (STARS)

Mogul Productions (CURRENCY:STARS) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Mogul Productions has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Mogul Productions coin can now be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Mogul Productions has a market capitalization of $26.06 million and $3.90 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00053109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.63 or 0.08335991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00077258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,377.68 or 1.00192017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Mogul Productions Profile

Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul

Mogul Productions Coin Trading

