MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $87.21 million and $1.29 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001032 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 434,450,478.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 22,909% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

