Monavale 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $128,453.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, Monavale has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $750.48 or 0.01605667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $128,453.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00308370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,024 coins and its circulating supply is 9,305 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.