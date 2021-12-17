Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Trading Down 4.1%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) fell 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $71.00. 409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moncler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

