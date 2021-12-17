MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits Market Capitalization of $788,355.19

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $788,355.19 and $1,988.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00182461 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 241,114,503 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.