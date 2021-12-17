MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $1,230,325.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total value of $267,171.20.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $16.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.85. 1,316,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.89 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

