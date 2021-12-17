Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Shares Down 50%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) traded down 50% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 1,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

Monitronics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

