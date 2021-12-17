Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MNPR stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,319. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.