MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 30,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.64. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

