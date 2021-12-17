Montauk Renewables (MNTK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ: MNTK):

12/14/2021 – Montauk Renewables was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania."

12/11/2021 – Montauk Renewables was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – Montauk Renewables was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Montauk Renewables was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Montauk Renewables was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Montauk Renewables was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2021 – Montauk Renewables was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MNTK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 644,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,239. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 408,936 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

