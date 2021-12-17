Montauk Renewables (MNTK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ: MNTK):
- 12/14/2021 – Montauk Renewables was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “
- 12/11/2021 – Montauk Renewables was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/2/2021 – Montauk Renewables was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/1/2021 – Montauk Renewables was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2021 – Montauk Renewables was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Montauk Renewables was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/19/2021 – Montauk Renewables was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MNTK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 644,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,239. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
