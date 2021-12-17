Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 25,473 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invitae worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,709,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $987,024 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of NVTA opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $60.25.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

