Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 4,809 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.82. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.