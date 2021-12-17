Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 9,316 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $131.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average is $113.47. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock worth $2,883,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

