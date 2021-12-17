Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,910,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $54,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.77. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.