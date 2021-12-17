Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 7,184 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 103,372.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 27.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

FOXF opened at $160.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.48. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.