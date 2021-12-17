Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Terex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Terex by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Terex by 3,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Terex by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 414,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TEX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

