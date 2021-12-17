Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MaxLinear worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 349,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at about $8,421,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after buying an additional 142,210 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

NYSE MXL opened at $68.56 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -457.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

