Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlackLine worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,713 shares of company stock worth $29,995,452. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $99.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

