Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,984 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.14% of LHC Group worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

LHC Group stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.